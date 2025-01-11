Devils vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Devils vs Lightning Game Info

New Jersey Devils (25-15-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-15-2)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-156) Lightning (+130) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (52.2%)

Devils vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Lightning are -188 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +152.

Devils vs Lightning Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Lightning game on January 11, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.

Devils vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Lightning, New Jersey is the favorite at -156, and Tampa Bay is +130 playing on the road.

