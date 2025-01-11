NHL
Devils vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Devils vs Lightning Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (25-15-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-15-2)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-156)
|Lightning (+130)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (52.2%)
Devils vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Lightning are -188 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +152.
Devils vs Lightning Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Lightning game on January 11, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.
Devils vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Lightning, New Jersey is the favorite at -156, and Tampa Bay is +130 playing on the road.