NHL
Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (33-25-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (27-29-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Devils vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-150)
|Flyers (+125)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (64.2%)
Devils vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +168.
Devils vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Flyers game on March 9 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Devils vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Devils vs Flyers moneyline has New Jersey as a -150 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog at home.