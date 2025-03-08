Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (33-25-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (27-29-8)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-150) Flyers (+125) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (64.2%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +168.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Flyers game on March 9 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

The Devils vs Flyers moneyline has New Jersey as a -150 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!