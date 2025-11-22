NHL
Devils vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The New Jersey Devils versus the Philadelphia Flyers is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (13-6-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-6-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-114)
|Flyers (-105)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (53.6%)
Devils vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Flyers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.
Devils vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Flyers on Nov. 22, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
Devils vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Devils vs Flyers moneyline has New Jersey as a -114 favorite, while Philadelphia is a -105 underdog at home.