Devils vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The New Jersey Devils versus the Philadelphia Flyers is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (13-6-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-6-3)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-114) Flyers (-105) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (53.6%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Flyers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Flyers on Nov. 22, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

The Devils vs Flyers moneyline has New Jersey as a -114 favorite, while Philadelphia is a -105 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!