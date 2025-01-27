Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The NHL slate on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (28-17-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-6)

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-150) Flyers (+125) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (59.1%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Flyers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for Devils-Flyers on January 27 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

New Jersey is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!