NHL
Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27
The NHL slate on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (28-17-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-6)
- Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-150)
|Flyers (+125)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (59.1%)
Devils vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Flyers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.
Devils vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Devils-Flyers on January 27 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Devils vs Flyers Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog at home.