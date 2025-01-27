FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The NHL slate on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (28-17-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-6)
  • Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-150)Flyers (+125)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (59.1%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Flyers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Devils-Flyers on January 27 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

  • New Jersey is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup