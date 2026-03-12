NHL
Devils vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils take on the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Flames Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (32-30-2) vs. Calgary Flames (25-32-7)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-184)
|Flames (+152)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (58.4%)
Devils vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -164 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +134.
Devils vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Flames matchup on March 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Devils vs Flames Moneyline
- The Devils vs Flames moneyline has New Jersey as a -184 favorite, while Calgary is a +152 underdog on the road.