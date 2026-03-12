Devils vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils take on the Calgary Flames.

Devils vs Flames Game Info

New Jersey Devils (32-30-2) vs. Calgary Flames (25-32-7)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-184) Flames (+152) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (58.4%)

Devils vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -164 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +134.

Devils vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Flames matchup on March 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Devils vs Flames Moneyline

The Devils vs Flames moneyline has New Jersey as a -184 favorite, while Calgary is a +152 underdog on the road.

