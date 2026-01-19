Devils vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

In NHL action on Monday, the New Jersey Devils play the Calgary Flames.

Devils vs Flames Game Info

New Jersey Devils (24-22-2) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-4)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-125) Flames (+104) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (61.2%)

Devils vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -250 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +198.

Devils vs Flames Over/Under

The Devils-Flames matchup on Jan. 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Devils vs Flames Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

