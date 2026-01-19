NHL
Devils vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
In NHL action on Monday, the New Jersey Devils play the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Flames Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (24-22-2) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-4)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-125)
|Flames (+104)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (61.2%)
Devils vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -250 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +198.
Devils vs Flames Over/Under
- The Devils-Flames matchup on Jan. 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Devils vs Flames Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +104 underdog despite being at home.