Devils vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL odds
Devils vs Ducks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1)
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-120)
|Ducks (+100)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (60.4%)
- Prediction: Devils win (60.4%)
Devils vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +205.
Devils vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Devils-Ducks game on Dec. 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Devils vs Ducks Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +100 underdog on the road.