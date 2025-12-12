Devils vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Ducks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1)

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-120) Ducks (+100) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (60.4%)

Devils vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +205.

Devils vs Ducks Over/Under

The Devils-Ducks game on Dec. 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Devils vs Ducks Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +100 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!