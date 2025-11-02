Devils vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Devils vs Ducks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (9-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-3-1)

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-125) Ducks (+104) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (58.9%)

Devils vs Ducks Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -240.

Devils vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Devils-Ducks on Nov. 2 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Devils vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Ducks, New Jersey is the favorite at -125, and Anaheim is +104 playing at home.

