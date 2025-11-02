NHL
Devils vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Anaheim Ducks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Ducks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (9-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-3-1)
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-125)
|Ducks (+104)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (58.9%)
Devils vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -240.
Devils vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Devils-Ducks on Nov. 2 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Devils vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Ducks, New Jersey is the favorite at -125, and Anaheim is +104 playing at home.