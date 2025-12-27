FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive

Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (20-16-1) vs. Washington Capitals (19-13-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-122)Capitals (+102)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (59.5%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -250.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Capitals on Dec. 27, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Capitals, New Jersey is the favorite at -122, and Washington is +102 playing on the road.

