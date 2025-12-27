NHL
Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the Washington Capitals.
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (20-16-1) vs. Washington Capitals (19-13-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-122)
|Capitals (+102)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (59.5%)
Devils vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -250.
Devils vs Capitals Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Capitals on Dec. 27, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Devils vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Capitals, New Jersey is the favorite at -122, and Washington is +102 playing on the road.