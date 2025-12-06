Devils vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins.

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) vs. Boston Bruins (16-13)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-134) Bruins (+112) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (60.6%)

Devils vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +186.

Devils vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Bruins matchup on Dec. 6, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Devils vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Devils, Boston is the underdog at +112, and New Jersey is -134 playing on the road.

