NHL

Devils vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) vs. Boston Bruins (16-13)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-134)Bruins (+112)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Devils win (60.6%)

Devils vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +186.

Devils vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Bruins matchup on Dec. 6, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Devils vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Devils, Boston is the underdog at +112, and New Jersey is -134 playing on the road.

