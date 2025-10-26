NHL
Devils vs Avalanche NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26
NHL action on Sunday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Colorado Avalanche.
Devils vs Avalanche Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (7-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-1-3)
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Avalanche Odds
|Devils (-137)
|Avalanche (+114)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (53.6%)
Devils vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Devils are +180 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -225.
Devils vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Avalanche matchup on Oct. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.
Devils vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Avalanche, New Jersey is the favorite at -137, and Colorado is +114 playing on the road.