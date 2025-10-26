FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Devils vs Avalanche NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Sunday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Colorado Avalanche.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Avalanche Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (7-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-1-3)
  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-137)Avalanche (+114)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Devils win (53.6%)

Devils vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Devils are +180 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -225.

Devils vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Avalanche matchup on Oct. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Devils vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Avalanche, New Jersey is the favorite at -137, and Colorado is +114 playing on the road.

