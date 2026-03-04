Detroit Mercy vs Milwaukee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 8 seed Milwaukee Panthers (12-19, 8-12 Horizon League) will square off in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 3 seed Detroit Mercy Titans (15-14, 12-8 Horizon League) on Wednesday at Calihan Hall, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Calihan Hall

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy win (64.3%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Detroit Mercy-Milwaukee spread (Detroit Mercy -2.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Detroit Mercy has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Milwaukee is 12-18-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Detroit Mercy (2-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Milwaukee (4-9) does as the underdog (30.8%).

The Titans have done a better job covering the spread in away games (11-5-0) than they have at home (7-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a better winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than away (.375, 6-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Detroit Mercy is 14-6-0 this season.

Milwaukee's Horizon League record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Detroit Mercy has been victorious in four of the five contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Titans have been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Milwaukee is 3-12 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Panthers are 1-10 (winning only 9.1% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit Mercy has a 60.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Head-to-Head Comparison

Detroit Mercy averages 77.7 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 78.7 per outing (307th in college basketball). It has a -28 scoring differential overall.

Orlando Lovejoy paces Detroit Mercy, scoring 15.5 points per game (250th in the country).

Milwaukee puts up 76.7 points per game (158th in college basketball) while giving up 79.5 per contest (322nd in college basketball). It has a -87 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Milwaukee's leading scorer, Amar Augillard, ranks 606th in the country, putting up 12.6 points per game.

The Titans win the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are collecting 34.3 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2 per outing.

Legend Geeter is 255th in college basketball play with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Titans.

The Panthers win the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. They record 32.8 rebounds per game, 121st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.8.

Aaron Franklin paces the Panthers with 6.4 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball).

Detroit Mercy ranks 198th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 273rd in college basketball defensively with 98.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Panthers rank 182nd in college basketball averaging 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 325th, allowing 101.2 points per 100 possessions.

