Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Miami Dolphins and their 28th-ranked run defense (145 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more info on Henry, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Dolphins.

Derrick Henry Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.11

88.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

0.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.51

8.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 47th overall, as he has put up 87.4 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has put up 41.4 fantasy points (13.8 per game), rushing for 226 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also contributed eight yards on one catch (four targets) as a receiver.

Henry has posted 56.9 fantasy points (11.4 per game) over his last five games, running for 318 yards with four touchdowns on 80 carries. He has also contributed 31 yards on four catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 28.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 169 rushing yards on 18 attempts (9.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 2.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 23 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Miami has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this season.

Miami has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

