Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (137.7 yards allowed per game).

Considering Henry for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Derrick Henry Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.68

74.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.51

10.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (61st overall), posting 68.3 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has picked up 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game), running for 197 yards and scoring one touchdown on 47 carries. He has also contributed 24 yards on three catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Henry has totaled 40.1 fantasy points (8.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 270 yards with two touchdowns on 70 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 31 yards on four receptions (seven targets).

The high point of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for 169 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries (for 28.2 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed one balls (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry's game versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 23 yards on 11 carries on the day.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

