Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the league (93.6 yards allowed per game).

is Henry worth considering for his next game versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Derrick Henry Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.64

82.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.45

8.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 55.3 fantasy points in 2025 (11.1 per game), Henry is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 54th overall.

During his last three games, Henry has 24.8 total fantasy points (8.3 per game), toting the ball 35 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 23 yards on three catches (five targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried 18 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 28.2 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on one target) for 13 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, running 11 times for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Rams' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

