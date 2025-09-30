Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will match up with the 12th-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (102.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth considering for his next matchup versus the Texans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Derrick Henry Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.29

83.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.46

9.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Henry Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Henry is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (51st overall), with 46.0 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

During his last three games, Henry has delivered 17.8 total fantasy points (5.9 per game), rushing the ball 31 times for 115 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 23 yards on three receptions (four targets).

The high point of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he tallied 28.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 18 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry's game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 23 yards on 11 carries on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Houston has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Texans this year.

