Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Green Bay Packers and their 10th-ranked rushing defense (103.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Is Henry a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Derrick Henry Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 87.41

87.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.79

8.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 206.3 fantasy points in 2025 (13.8 per game), Henry is the seventh-ranked player at the RB position and 24th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Henry has amassed 43.0 fantasy points (14.3 per game) as he's run for 322 yards and scored two touchdowns on 54 carries.

Henry has amassed 80.2 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 446 yards with five touchdowns on 85 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 76 yards on four grabs (five targets).

The peak of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for 169 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries (for 28.2 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed one balls (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 2.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 23 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed nine players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this season.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.