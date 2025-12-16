Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will take on the fifth-ranked rushing defense of the New England Patriots (95.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Henry's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster?

Derrick Henry Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.56

84.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.51

16.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 183.5 fantasy points in 2025 (13.1 per game), Henry is the 11th-ranked player at the RB position and 32nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Henry has totaled 36.6 fantasy points (12.2 per game) as he's rushed for 254 yards and scored one touchdown on 46 carries.

Henry has delivered 75.6 total fantasy points (15.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 85 times for 421 yards and four scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 95 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 28.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 169 rushing yards on 18 attempts (9.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.3 points) in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 23 yards on 11 carries.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

New England has allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Patriots have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

