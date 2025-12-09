Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Running back Derrick Henry is looking at a matchup against the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (155.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth considering for his next game against the Bengals? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Henry this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Derrick Henry Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.66

84.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.34

11.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 28th overall, as he has tallied 173.5 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Henry has amassed 47.4 fantasy points (15.8 per game) as he's run for 218 yards and scored three touchdowns on 56 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 76 yards on four grabs (five targets).

Henry has generated 74.0 fantasy points (14.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 396 yards with four touchdowns on 94 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 104 yards on nine receptions (10 targets).

The high point of Henry's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried 18 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 28.2 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on one target) for 13 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 23 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed five players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 26 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.