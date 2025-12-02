Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 17th-ranked run defense (117.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Derrick Henry Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.96

85.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.38

10.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 163.3 fantasy points in 2025 (13.6 per game), Henry is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position and 26th among all players.

In his last three games, Henry has put up 55.4 fantasy points (18.5 per game), running for 227 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 49 carries. He has also contributed 87 yards on five catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Henry has posted 75.9 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 421 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 88 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 98 yards on nine grabs (nine targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with 169 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries (for 28.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught one balls (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 23 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Steelers have allowed four players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Steelers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

