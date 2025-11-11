Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns, who have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL (97.9 yards conceded per game).

With Henry's next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Derrick Henry Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.92

79.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.62

0.62 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.41

11.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (45th overall), putting up 107.9 total fantasy points (12.0 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has put up 39.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game), rushing for 265 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also contributed 11 yards on four catches (five targets) as a receiver.

Henry has amassed 61.9 fantasy points (12.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 420 yards with three touchdowns on 99 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 19 yards on five grabs (eight targets).

The highlight of Henry's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he posted 28.2 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 169 rushing yards on 18 carries (9.4 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, running 11 times for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Browns this year.

