Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Buffalo Bills -- whose rushing defense was ranked 12th in the NFL last season (115.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Henry a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Derrick Henry Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.20

80.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.31

4.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry 2024 Fantasy Performance

Henry picked up 32.9 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Henry finished with 30.6 points (26 carries, 186 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his worst game of the year, Henry ended up with 6.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 67 yards. That happened in Week 15 against the New York Giants.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Henry had 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD.

Bills Defensive Performance

Against Buffalo last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bills gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Buffalo last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bills last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Buffalo allowed six players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 27 players last season.

Buffalo gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

In the run game, three players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

In terms of run defense, Buffalo allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Only one player rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Bills last year.

