Derek Carr Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will take on the ninth-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (210.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Carr a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Raiders? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Carr this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Carr vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 219.24

219.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.88

9.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

With 151.0 fantasy points in 2024 (15.1 per game), Carr is the 24th-ranked player at the QB position and 53rd among all players.

During his last three games, Carr has piled up 651 passing yards (65-of-95) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 45.3 fantasy points (15.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 32 yards rushing on five carries.

Carr has amassed 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game) in his last five games, completing 99-of-151 passes for 1,156 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception. He's added 49 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Carr's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried one time for one yard and one touchdown on his way to 21.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derek Carr's matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up 8.0 fantasy points. He threw for 142 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Raiders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Derek Carr? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.