Derek Carr Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will match up with the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (218.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With Carr's next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Carr vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 255.96

255.96 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.58

5.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Carr is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (46th overall), putting up 124.4 total fantasy points (15.6 per game).

Through his last three games, Carr has completed 55-of-83 passes for 753 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 52.6 total fantasy points (17.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 25 rushing yards on five attempts.

Carr has put up 73.3 fantasy points (14.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 101-of-147 throws for 1,157 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 30 rushing yards on eight carries.

The peak of Carr's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he came through with 243 passing yards and two touchdowns with one pick (for 21.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Derek Carr disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, when he mustered only 8.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 142 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Rams have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Rams have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Rams have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

