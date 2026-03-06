Denver vs North Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 6 seed Denver Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) play the No. 3 seed North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (16-16, 10-6 Summit League) in the Summit League tournament Friday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Denver vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Denver vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Denver win (66.4%)

Before you decide to wager on Denver-North Dakota outing (in which Denver is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 160.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Denver vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Denver has put together an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Dakota has put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver and North Dakota cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Pioneers as favorites by 4.5 or more and Fightin' Hawks as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

The Pioneers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (12-5-0) than they have at home (6-5-0).

Against the spread, the Fightin' Hawks have had better results on the road (10-5-0) than at home (7-6-0).

Denver is 10-6-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

North Dakota has 10 wins against the spread in 16 Summit League games this season.

Denver vs. North Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Denver has come away with five wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Pioneers have won four of seven games when listed as at least -178 or better on the moneyline.

North Dakota is 8-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

The Fightin' Hawks have a 5-10 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 64% chance of walking away with the win.

Denver vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Denver has a +16 scoring differential, putting up 83.3 points per game (37th in college basketball) and allowing 82.8 (352nd in college basketball).

Carson Johnson's team-leading 20.2 points per game ranks 30th in college basketball.

North Dakota's -34 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 78.2 per outing (300th in college basketball).

North Dakota's leading scorer, Greyson Uelmen, is 261st in college basketball, averaging 15.4 points per game.

The Pioneers average 31.4 rebounds per game (220th in college basketball) compared to the 30.7 of their opponents.

Gabe Oldham is 104th in college basketball action with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Pioneers.

The 30.2 rebounds per game the Fightin' Hawks accumulate rank 278th in college basketball, 2.7 fewer than the 32.9 their opponents collect.

Eli King paces the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (444th in college basketball).

Denver scores 106.5 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball), while allowing 105.9 points per 100 possessions (358th in college basketball).

The Fightin' Hawks average 97.6 points per 100 possessions (185th in college basketball), while allowing 98.9 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball).

