Denver Broncos Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

For the first time since 2015, the Denver Broncos posted a winning record and are in the playoffs. Denver went 10-7 to land the 7 seed in the AFC.

The Broncos Super Bowl odds are +8500, the 13th-best, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +8500 (13th)

+8500 (13th) Odds to win the AFC: +3000 (6th)

+3000 (6th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +25000 (31st)

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Denver Broncos +8500

Broncos Statistical Breakdown

nERD: 6.37 (7th)

6.37 (7th) Overall Offensive Rank: 16th Rushing Offense: 18th Passing Offense: 16th

16th Overall Defensive Rank: 2nd Rushing Defense: 3rd Passing Defense: 2nd

2nd Against-the-Spread Record: 12-5

12-5 Point Differential: +114 (7th)

Denver Broncos Analysis

The Broncos were one of the NFL's surprise teams, making the playoffs after holding the second-worst Super Bowl odds in the preseason.

Denver hangs its hat on defense. The Broncos are truly elite on that side of the ball, ranking in the top three against both the run and pass en route to being the second-ranked overall defense. Star corner Patrick Surtain II led the charge and is likely to take home some hardware as the Defensive Player of the Year odds show Surtain as a big favorite (-500).

That's not to brush aside Bo Nix's superb rookie season. The 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tossed 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and ran for another 430 yards and 4 scores. It looks like the Broncos have found their franchise QB.

As the 7 seed, Denver's postseason path is extremely difficult. That starts this week with a road date at the Buffalo Bills, a game where Denver is an 8.5-point underdog. If Denver can pull the upset, they'll head to Arrowhead to tangle with the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Broncos make a run, they'll have earned it.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

