Denver Broncos Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of now, the Denver Broncos carry +4600 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's Denver Broncos futures odds.

Broncos Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4600 (Bet $100 to win $4,600)

Broncos Stats Insights (2024)

The Broncos averaged 324.6 yards per game on offense last season (19th in NFL), and they ranked seventh on defense with 317.1 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos sported the 10th-ranked offense last year (25.0 points per game), and they were more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 18.3 points allowed per game.

On offense, Denver ranked 20th in the NFL with 212.4 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th in passing yards allowed per contest (220.7).

The Broncos had the 16th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (112.2 per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 96.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

Denver put up a 39.6% third-down conversion rate offensively last year (13th in NFL), and it gave up a 37.3% third-down percentage (11th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, the Broncos gained 5.2 yards per play on offense (18th in the league), while featuring the second-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (4.9).

Denver ranked 10th in the league with a +6 turnover margin last season after forcing 25 turnovers (seventh in the NFL) while committing 19 (11th in the NFL).

