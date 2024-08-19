Demarcus Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is the 80th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 61.4 points a year ago (73rd among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Demarcus Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 61.4 223 73 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 66.3 188 78

Demarcus Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson picked up 14.2 fantasy points -- six catches, 82 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Packers 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 11 Seahawks 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 13 Browns 11.5 5 4 55 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10.6 10 3 46 1 Week 15 Commanders 12.7 3 2 44 1 Week 16 Saints 14.2 6 6 82 1 View Full Table

Demarcus Robinson vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Demarcus Robinson 39 26 371 4 9 Puka Nacua 160 105 1486 6 16 Cooper Kupp 95 59 737 5 18 Tyler Higbee 70 47 495 2 5

