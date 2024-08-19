menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Demarcus Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Demarcus Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is the 80th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 61.4 points a year ago (73rd among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Demarcus Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points61.422373
2024 Projected Fantasy Points66.318878

Demarcus Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson picked up 14.2 fantasy points -- six catches, 82 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 9@Packers1.511150
Week 11Seahawks2.422240
Week 12@Cardinals1.322130
Week 13Browns11.554551
Week 14@Ravens10.6103461
Week 15Commanders12.732441
Week 16Saints14.266821
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Demarcus Robinson vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Demarcus Robinson392637149
Puka Nacua1601051486616
Cooper Kupp9559737518
Tyler Higbee704749525

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Demarcus Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup