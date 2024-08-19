Demarcus Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is the 80th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 61.4 points a year ago (73rd among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Demarcus Robinson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|61.4
|223
|73
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|66.3
|188
|78
Demarcus Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game
Robinson picked up 14.2 fantasy points -- six catches, 82 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|2.4
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|1.3
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|11.5
|5
|4
|55
|1
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|10.6
|10
|3
|46
|1
|Week 15
|Commanders
|12.7
|3
|2
|44
|1
|Week 16
|Saints
|14.2
|6
|6
|82
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Demarcus Robinson vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Demarcus Robinson
|39
|26
|371
|4
|9
|Puka Nacua
|160
|105
|1486
|6
|16
|Cooper Kupp
|95
|59
|737
|5
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|70
|47
|495
|2
|5
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Demarcus Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.