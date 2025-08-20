2025 Delaware Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens features a clash with Colorado on Sept. 6. We highlight the rest of the Fightin' Blue Hens' college football schedule below.

Delaware 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Delaware State Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Colorado Sept. 6 - - - 3 UConn Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Florida International Sept. 20 - - - 6 Western Kentucky Oct. 3 - - - 8 @ Jacksonville State Oct. 15 - - - 9 Middle Tennessee Oct. 22 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Delaware 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (48), Delaware has the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Delaware will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Delaware Betting Insights (2024)

Delaware covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.

Delaware put together an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

