NCAAF

2025 Delaware Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Delaware Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens features a clash with Colorado on Sept. 6. We highlight the rest of the Fightin' Blue Hens' college football schedule below.

Delaware 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Delaware StateAug. 28---
2@ ColoradoSept. 6---
3UConnSept. 13---
4@ Florida InternationalSept. 20---
6Western KentuckyOct. 3---
8@ Jacksonville StateOct. 15---
9Middle TennesseeOct. 22---

Delaware 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (48), Delaware has the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • In 2025, Delaware will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Delaware Betting Insights (2024)

  • Delaware covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.
  • Delaware put together an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

