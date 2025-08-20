NCAAF
2025 Delaware Football Odds and Schedule
The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens features a clash with Colorado on Sept. 6. We highlight the rest of the Fightin' Blue Hens' college football schedule below.
Delaware 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Delaware State
|Aug. 28
|-
|-
|-
|2
|@ Colorado
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|UConn
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Florida International
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Western Kentucky
|Oct. 3
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Jacksonville State
|Oct. 15
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Middle Tennessee
|Oct. 22
|-
|-
|-
Delaware 2025 Schedule Insights
- Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (48), Delaware has the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Delaware will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
Delaware Betting Insights (2024)
- Delaware covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.
- Delaware put together an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
