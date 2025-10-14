Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (269.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Samuel for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Samuel this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Deebo Samuel Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.93

50.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Samuel is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (60th overall), tallying 60.0 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has produced 31.1 fantasy points (10.4 per game), as he's hauled in 18 passes on 22 targets for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel has accumulated 44.4 total fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, catching 27 balls (on 33 targets) for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Samuel's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Deebo Samuel's game against the Chicago Bears last week was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.4 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Dallas this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.