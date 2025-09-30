Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wideout Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (158.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Samuel worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Deebo Samuel Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.16

54.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Samuel is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (61st overall), with 43.0 total fantasy points (10.8 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has reeled in 15 balls (on 17 targets) for 127 yards and two touchdowns, good for 27.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

The peak of Samuel's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.6 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 19 rushing yards on one attempt (19.0 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Deebo Samuel had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he put up just 2.9 fantasy points (3 receptions, 18 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up a TD catch by three players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chargers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.