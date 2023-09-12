Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel will take on the team with last season's 21st-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Rams (226 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Samuel worth a look for his next matchup versus the Rams? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Samuel vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.68

10.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.35

60.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Samuel 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 112.4 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in 2022, Samuel ranked 105th in the league and 33rd at his position.

In his one game this season so far, Samuel had five receptions on seven targets, for 55 yards, and ended up with 6.3 fantasy points.

Samuel picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- six catches, 133 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last year.

In Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Samuel picked up 17.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 115 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the season.

Samuel picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- three catches, 33 yards, on six targets -- in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his poorest game of the year.

In Week 18 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Samuel collected 2.4 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: two receptions, 20 yards, on three targets.

Rams Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Rams last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Rams allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Los Angeles let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Rams allowed 23 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Last season, no player reeled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.

In terms of run D, the Rams allowed two players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Rams allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

