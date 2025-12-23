Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (257.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Samuel for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Samuel this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Deebo Samuel Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.44

43.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel has compiled 104.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), which ranks him 30th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 124 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Samuel has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 105 yards and zero TDs, leading to 10.5 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during that period.

Samuel has been targeted 30 times, with 22 receptions for 243 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 30.3 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Samuel's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he tallied 15.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Deebo Samuel delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching three balls for 11 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed four players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 26 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to six players this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Dallas this season.

A total of Five players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this season.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.