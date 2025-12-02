Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will play the Minnesota Vikings and their fifth-ranked pass defense (178.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Samuel's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Deebo Samuel Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.53

33.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel has produced 94.3 fantasy points in 2025 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 100 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Samuel has been targeted 20 times, with 16 receptions for 167 yards and two TDs. He has put up 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

Samuel has been targeted 32 times, with 24 receptions for 219 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 34.3 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Samuel's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 15.6 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 96 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Deebo Samuel delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in three balls for 11 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Vikings this year.

