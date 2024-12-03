Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (209.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Samuel for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Samuel vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.00

54.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

With 71.0 fantasy points in 2024 (6.5 per game), Samuel is the 48th-ranked player at the WR position and 156th among all players.

During his last three games Samuel has been targeted 16 times, with nine receptions for 63 yards and zero TDs, leading to 4.2 fantasy points (1.4 per game) during that period.

Samuel has hauled in 18 balls (on 29 targets) for 196 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 20.4 fantasy points (4.1 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Samuel's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, when he piled up 17.7 fantasy points with 15 rushing yards on four carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on five targets) for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

