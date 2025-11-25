Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel will take on the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (185.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Samuel's next game versus the Broncos, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Samuel this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Deebo Samuel Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.08

42.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Samuel is currently the 22nd-ranked player in fantasy (93rd overall), with 88.2 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has totaled 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 27.0 (9.0 per game) during that period.

Samuel has put up 29.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 23 passes on 30 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Samuel's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he posted 15.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Deebo Samuel stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, grabbing three passes on six targets for 11 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed at least two passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Broncos have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Denver has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.