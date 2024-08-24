Deebo Samuel 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel was seventh among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 183.7. Going into 2024, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Deebo Samuel Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Samuel's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 183.7 40 7 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 163.7 66 14

Deebo Samuel 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Samuel put up a season-high 31.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 116 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6.3 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 16.1 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 19.1 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0.6 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 8.5 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1.1 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 11.9 4 4 30 0 View Full Table

Deebo Samuel vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers called a pass on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Samuel's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Deebo Samuel 89 60 892 7 17 Brandon Aiyuk 105 75 1342 7 9 George Kittle 90 65 1020 6 12 Christian McCaffrey 83 67 564 7 16

