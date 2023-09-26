DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Wideout DeAndre Hopkins has a matchup against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (200.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Hopkins, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Hopkins vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.10

9.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.55

69.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

Hopkins is currently the 59th-ranked fantasy player at his position (143rd overall), tallying 15.3 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Hopkins hauled in three balls on seven targets for 48 yards, good for 4.8 fantasy points.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

