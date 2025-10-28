De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Running back De'Von Achane is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (128.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Achane a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

De'Von Achane Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.52

66.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.02

33.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Achane has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 14.9 fantasy points per game (119.4 total points). Overall, he is 16th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Achane has delivered 51.9 total fantasy points (17.3 per game), running the ball 47 times for 277 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 62 yards on 12 receptions (18 targets) with one TDs.

Achane has posted 78.6 fantasy points (15.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 392 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 77 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 94 yards on 19 grabs (27 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he put up 27.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 16 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, De'Von Achane stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing 12 times for 62 yards, with seven receptions for 29 yards as a receiver (9.1 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Baltimore this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Ravens this season.

