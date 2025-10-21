De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Running back De'Von Achane is looking at a matchup against the 20th-ranked run defense in the league (124 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Miami Dolphins take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Achane, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Falcons.

Thinking about playing Achane this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

De'Von Achane Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.34

70.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.67

26.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 22nd overall, as he has put up 104.3 total fantasy points (14.9 per game).

During his last three games, Achane has 47.4 total fantasy points (15.8 per game), carrying the ball 39 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 68 yards on 13 catches (18 targets) with one TDs.

Achane has amassed 72.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 387 yards with three touchdowns on 71 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 99 yards on 21 receptions (29 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Achane's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he carried 16 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 27.0 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on six targets) for 22 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing 12 times for 62 yards, with seven receptions for 29 yards as a receiver (9.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Atlanta has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.