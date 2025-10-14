De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Running back De'Von Achane is looking at a matchup against the third-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (79.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Miami Dolphins take on the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Achane a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Browns? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

De'Von Achane Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.21

80.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.15

29.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fourth with 15.8 fantasy points per game (94.5 total points). He is 17th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Achane has delivered 53.7 total fantasy points (17.9 per game), rushing the ball 46 times for 243 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 54 yards on 11 receptions (15 targets) with one TDs.

Achane has posted 81.0 fantasy points (16.2 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 335 yards with three touchdowns on 69 carries. He has also contributed 175 yards on 26 catches (34 targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Achane's fantasy season so far was last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 27.0 fantasy points. He also had 128 rushing yards on 16 attempts (8.0 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (9.1 points) in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 62 yards on 12 carries with seven catches for 29 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Cleveland has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this season.

