De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers and their 18th-ranked rushing defense (121.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Achane's next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Achane this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

De'Von Achane Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.01

75.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.56

30.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Achane is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (32nd overall), tallying 67.5 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

During his last three games, Achane has 35.8 total fantasy points (11.9 per game), carrying the ball 42 times for 177 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 61 yards on 14 catches (18 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Achane's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game when he went off for 30 rushing yards on 11 carries (for 18.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught eight balls (on 10 targets) for 92 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, De'Von Achane's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 9.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries on the day with seven catches for 29 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by four players this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.