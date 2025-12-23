De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will be up against the seventh-ranked rushing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (101.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Achane worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

De'Von Achane Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.37

79.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.54

24.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (17th overall), putting up 244.6 total fantasy points (16.3 per game).

In his last three games, Achane has posted 44.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game), rushing for 233 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 89 yards on 10 grabs (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Achane has put up 80.1 fantasy points (16.0 per game) over his last five games, running for 487 yards with three touchdowns on 77 carries. He has also contributed 134 yards on 15 catches (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Achane's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, as he tallied 34.5 fantasy points by running for 174 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught six passes on six targets for 51 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, De'Von Achane had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up just 9.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 62 yards; 7 receptions, 29 yards).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed nine players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

