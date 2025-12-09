De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will match up with the 21st-ranked tun defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (125.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Considering Achane for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Achane this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

De'Von Achane Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.41

82.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.45

34.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Achane has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 16.7 fantasy points per game (216.9 total points). Overall, he is 16th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Achane has 52.4 total fantasy points (17.5 per game), toting the ball 50 times for 346 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 58 yards on six catches (seven targets).

Achane has delivered 97.5 total fantasy points (19.5 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 86 times for 587 yards and four scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 148 yards on 18 receptions (23 targets).

The high point of Achane's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with six catches and 51 receiving yards (34.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (9.1 points) in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, running for 62 yards on 12 carries with seven catches for 29 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Steelers have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to nine players this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Steelers this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.