De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Jets, who have the 25th-ranked rushing defense in the league (131.2 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Achane worth considering for his next game against the Jets? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

De'Von Achane Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.27

84.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.56

0.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.13

34.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Achane has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 16.7 fantasy points per game (200.4 total points). Overall, he is 16th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Achane has picked up 70.4 fantasy points (23.5 per game), running for 428 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 65 carries. He has also contributed 96 yards on 11 catches (12 targets) as a receiver.

Achane has generated 96.1 fantasy points (19.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 562 yards with three touchdowns on 97 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 159 yards on 22 grabs (29 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 34.5 fantasy points. He also had 174 rushing yards on 22 attempts (7.9 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, De'Von Achane's game versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 9.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries on the day with seven catches for 29 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

The Jets have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus New York this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Jets this year.

