David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery will take on the fifth-ranked tun defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (88.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thinking about Montgomery for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you below.

David Montgomery Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.51

39.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.91

11.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 69.3 fantasy points in 2025 (11.6 per game), Montgomery is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 47th overall.

Over his last three games, Montgomery has totaled 24.5 fantasy points (8.2 per game) as he's scampered for 101 yards and scored one touchdown on 31 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 43 yards on three catches (four targets).

Montgomery has 65.0 total fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 54 times for 309 yards with four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 60 yards on five catches (six targets).

The high point of Montgomery's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, when he compiled 28.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 151 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.6 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 12 yards on nine carries.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a TD reception by eight players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this season.

