David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league (123.4 yards allowed per game).

Considering Montgomery for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

David Montgomery Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.21

45.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.89

11.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 63.2 fantasy points in 2025 (12.6 per game), Montgomery is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 39th overall.

During his last three games, Montgomery has delivered 46.8 total fantasy points (15.6 per game), rushing the ball 39 times for 228 yards and three scores.

The highlight of Montgomery's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 151 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries (for 28.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed one balls (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, David Montgomery stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, running nine times for 12 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown catch by four players this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

