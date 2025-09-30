David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 26th-ranked run defense (135.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

David Montgomery Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.37

41.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.67

11.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Montgomery is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (51st overall), putting up 46.0 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

In his last three games, Montgomery has put up 41.7 fantasy points (13.9 per game), running for 220 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 32 carries.

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, when he piled up 28.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 151 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.6 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.2 points) last week against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 12 yards on nine carries.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed a TD reception by eight players this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Bengals have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

