David Montgomery Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Running back David Montgomery is looking at a matchup against the 27th-ranked run defense in the league (136.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Montgomery for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Montgomery vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.30

11.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.83

61.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.80

16.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery has produced 24.8 fantasy points in 2023 (12.4 per game), which ranks him 22nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 87 player in fantasy football.

In two games this year, Montgomery has totaled 24.8 fantasy points, as he's run for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns on 37 carries.

In Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Montgomery toted the ball 16 times for 67 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for seven yards as a receiver, good for 11.4 fantasy points.

Packers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Green Bay this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Packers this year.

