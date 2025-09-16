David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will meet the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league (111.5 yards conceded per game).

With Montgomery's next game against the Ravens, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

David Montgomery Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.10

37.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.78

13.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 108th overall, as he has put up 16.4 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Through two games this year, Montgomery has posted 16.4 fantasy points, running for 82 yards and scoring one touchdown on 22 carries. He has also contributed 22 yards on five catches (five targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Montgomery toted the ball 11 times for 57 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for four yards as a receiver, good for 12.1 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Baltimore this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Ravens this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Baltimore has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Ravens have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Ravens have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

